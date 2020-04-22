Wheeler County Emergency Management reporting first case of COVID-19 in county

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting its first case of coronavirus in the county.

Officials say the “patient has been isolated prior to testing.”

Wheeler County Emergency Management would like to remind residents to:

  • take precautions seriously
  • practice social distancing
  • stay at home as much as possible
  • the best preventative to the virus is avoiding exposure

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith142
Donley248
Gray229
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore139227
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter174430
Quay31
Randall117330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman10
Swisher51
Texas3212
Wheeler1
TOTAL59013114
