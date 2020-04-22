Wheeler County Emergency Management reporting first case of COVID-19 in county

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting its first case of coronavirus in the county.

Officials say the “patient has been isolated prior to testing.”

Wheeler County Emergency Management would like to remind residents to:

take precautions seriously

practice social distancing

stay at home as much as possible

the best preventative to the virus is avoiding exposure

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 2 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – 1 Deaf Smith 14 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 22 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 139 2 27 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 2 Potter 174 4 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 117 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 5 – 1 Texas 32 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 590 13 114

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: