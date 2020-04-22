Wheeler County Emergency Management reporting first case of COVID-19 in county

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting its first case of coronavirus in the county.
Officials say the “patient has been isolated prior to testing.”
Wheeler County Emergency Management would like to remind residents to:
- take precautions seriously
- practice social distancing
- stay at home as much as possible
- the best preventative to the virus is avoiding exposure
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:29 a.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|14
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|22
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|139
|2
|27
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|2
|Potter
|174
|4
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|117
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|32
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|590
|13
|114
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Spanish flu of 1918 is lesson for border amid coronavirus pandemic
- Xcel Energy provides tips on tree planting for Earth Day
- City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/22/2020
- Survey: 35 percent say working from home has harmed mental health
- Mississippi attorney general prepares to sue China due to COVID-19 outbreak