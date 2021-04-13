What’s the ‘best state’? Poll ranks U.S. states from best to worst

(NEXSTAR) – What’s the best state in the U.S.?
According to a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov, Hawaii, the land of beaches and warm weather, takes the top spot.
Hawaii was followed by Colorado, Virginia and Nevada.
The survey polled 1,211 American adults and asked them to choose the better of two states from a list of all 50 states in a “head-to-head matchup.”
Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Hawaii was the “best state.”
The top ten best states include:
- Hawaii
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Arizona
- New York
- Georgia
- Texas
The bottom of the list included Mississippi and Alabama. Lastly, written in italics for its lack of statehood, is the District of Columbia.
