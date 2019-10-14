What’s next on WTAMU’s Master Plan

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Now that West Texas A&M University is comfortably moved into their new on-campus football stadium, they have more work to do on the rest of the campus.

In keeping with WT 125, the university’s generational plan, the new master plan takes them to the year 2035. WTAMU Vice President for Business & Finance, Randy Rikel, said they are focused on sustainability as they move forward.

“…what buildings we need to probably shutter and tear down, what buildings we need to rehab and what, maybe new buildings we need in the future. So we’re kinda looking at the next 10 years and what needs to happen there,” Rikel said.

He said that includes developing Russell Long Blvd. They have already created a pedestrian walkway and a storm sewer program. Now, they are focusing on what he calls the “ag quadrant.”

“We’ve got like an ag supercenter right there with everything that somebody who wants to study agriculture has right there at their fingertips,” Rikel added, “and I think it’s going to be a win-win and make us a very powerful player in the agriculture education field for the United States.”

This year, WT will be renovating the third floor of the Agricultural and Natural Sciences building—and even knocking down an old dormitory.

“One of the ones we are working right now to abate and will be demolishing this fall will be Stafford Hall, which is on the corner of 4th and Russell Long. It just became too much of a fire marshal trap we just decided to tear it down. Long-range, that’s either going to be an academic building or it could stay in parking.”

Rikel said there is also a possibility of bringing another hotel on campus.

“You always have to be flexible and this plan allows us to do that I think.”

According to Rikel, WT’s focus is to serve the people of the Panhandle as they move forward with their master plan and generational plan.

He said when it comes to issues like parking, especially near academic buildings, they are working on it.