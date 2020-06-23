What local experts say we know and don’t know about COVID-19

FILE – In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person’s blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The coronavirus is still fairly new and health experts say they are learning something about it every day.

According to the CDC some of the most common syptoms are fever, chills and lost of taste. However, but that’s not always the case.

“The three big symptoms that everyone was really concerned about are cough, fever, shortness of breathe. The majority of patients that are positive don’t have that classic triad there’s so many other symptoms. body aches, and chills,” Thomas Mercado, and M.D. at Exceptional ER, explained.

Physicians said it is not just ways to identify the virus that is a struggle, but also how to treat it.

“We don’t have any CDC treatments at this time. Convalescent plasma which is for really sick patients in the ICU and then there’s other things like IV Vitamin C,” Mercado said.

Physicians say right now people should remain cautious and continue to social distance and wear a mask when out in public.

They say for now this and using proper hygeine methods to keep ourselves and objects germ free is going to the key to slowing the spread.

“We’re not immune to this and we need to make sure we’re doing what we can to protect everyone,” Mercado stated.

Along with wearing a mask and washing your hands, Mercado stressed the importance of keeping your phone clean since it is an extension of your hand.