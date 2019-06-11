News

What dads really want for Father's Day

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:04 AM CDT


With Father's Day right around the corner new research says you can save some cash and not buy your dad a gift.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, three in four dads prefer an experience instead of a physical gift on father's day.

Researchers found close to 50 percent would be happy with just a phone call from their kids.

If you want to buy your dad something the study found the top gifts for dads – according to dads – included: steaks, going to see a ball game with their family, and cold beer.

Analysts also found over 50 percent of dads say father's day is their favorite day of the year. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News