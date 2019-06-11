What dads really want for Father's Day
With Father's Day right around the corner new research says you can save some cash and not buy your dad a gift.
According to a new “OnePoll” study, three in four dads prefer an experience instead of a physical gift on father's day.
Researchers found close to 50 percent would be happy with just a phone call from their kids.
If you want to buy your dad something the study found the top gifts for dads – according to dads – included: steaks, going to see a ball game with their family, and cold beer.
Analysts also found over 50 percent of dads say father's day is their favorite day of the year.
