What dads really want for Father's Day



With Father's Day right around the corner new research says you can save some cash and not buy your dad a gift.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, three in four dads prefer an experience instead of a physical gift on father's day.

Researchers found close to 50 percent would be happy with just a phone call from their kids.

If you want to buy your dad something the study found the top gifts for dads – according to dads – included: steaks, going to see a ball game with their family, and cold beer.

Analysts also found over 50 percent of dads say father's day is their favorite day of the year.