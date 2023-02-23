AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High wind conditions are nothing new to the High Plains. The past few days we have seen the windiest of winds. There have been high wind warnings, red flag warnings, and fire weather watches issued, as well.

“Typically our high wind events are parched westerly winds and those winds dry out the fuels. And remember that we’re still dormant because we’re still in winter. We’re getting well below freezing each night”, said KAMR Local Four’s Chief Meteorologist John Harris, “So the grasses are dormant. They’re the perfect kindling for these wildfires. And so when we have that high wind event, more than likely there will be a critical wildfire event at the same time.”

After the last few days, you might find yourself asking, “why are we so prone to high winds?” National Weather Service in Amarillo’s Meteorologist in Charge Michael Gittinger how strong winds are common in our area.

“The mountain range to the west works with jet streams. It actually tends to create low pressure just to the west and northwest of us. That persistent low pressure is why it’s so windy time and time again here”, said Gittinger. “And then another influence of the mountains is when we have that really cold arctic air masses, the cold air pushes up against the mountains and it’s very shallow and dense. Since it can’t push past the mountains, the mountains kind of block it, and it accelerates South instead.”

With our area being so dry and windy, blowing dust is a problem with our visibility while driving. Driving cautiously is an important safety tip during these conditions. Amarillo Fire Department Public Information Officer, Captain Jeremy Hill said, “overturned vehicles…that’s something that the general public doesn’t always think about. But with our prevailing wind coming out of the south southwest on a day like today, and I 40, running, you know, east and west, watch out for the semis that aren’t loaded correctly. We’ve got semis…that will overturn so just be cautious.”

In fire event situations, Captain Hill said to keep the public safe they advise onlookers to avoid hazardous areas and to be prepared with a plan and fire weather to-go bag in case of an evacuation.

Other safety tips to prevent high wind and fire danger include driving cautiously, disposing of cigarettes properly, and securing outdoor objects.