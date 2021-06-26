Westgate Mall hosts job fair, over 20 stores and businesses participate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo currently has the lowest unemployment rate in Texas, but there’s still a high number of job openings in the area. Westgate Mall is doing its part to lower that total.

The Mall hosted a job fair and hiring event in the food court, and stores like Dillard’s, Bath and Body Works, Tyson Foods and several other businesses were present looking for full-time and part-time workers.

Chris Villareal, General Manager of The Buckle, said the job fair has given them an opportunity to find potential talent who otherwise may have gone unnoticed.

“We’ve went ahead and scheduled multiple interviews and referrals for our jobs,” he said. “We have, I think at the moment, 12 interviews lined up for this week just off of today’s traffic. So it’s fantastic.”

Over 20 stores and businesses participated in the job fair.

To find out more about Westgate Mall, click here.