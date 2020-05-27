West Virginia reports more than 80 virus cases at prison

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — More than 80 people at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus as hundreds of results are still pending in the state’s first correctional facility outbreak.

The state corrections department on Tuesday said at least 76 inmates and eight staffers at the Huttonsville Correctional Center have the virus. The prison reported its first case last week.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said he ordered testing throughout the Randolph County facility after screenings had been limited to the area where the initial cases were located. More than 650 tests are still pending and the governor said he said he expects cases to rise as the results are returned.