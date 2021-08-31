West Texas Healthcare Association to host taco Tuesday luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas Healthcare Association is set to host a taco Tuesday luncheon today, Aug. 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to Interim HealthCare.

The luncheon is sponsored by Interim Healthcare and will include guest speaker, Dr. Joanna Wilson, who will cover post-pandemic relationships, according to Interim.

You can RSVP for the event at the West Texas Healthcare Association Facebook Page or call Lyndie at (806) 683-4517.

The luncheon is located at the Bell Ave. Baptist Church, 5211 Bell Street.