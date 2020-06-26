West Texas A&M University’s Theatre Production Scores National Honors

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s spring production of “Ada and the Engine” received multiple national awards.

There were around 40 qualifying productions in eight regions around the country. Outstanding awards are the highest honor, followed by distinguished awards.

Below are the awards given to those production members:

“Ada” won two outstanding awards: Anne Medlock-Ely, a professor in the theatre department, for costume design; and Isabel Lyda, sophomore from San Antonio, for acting.

Adam Hainsel, senior from Lubbock, won a distinguished award for acting, and the overall production won a distinguished citation, as well.

“The WT Theatre program’s continued success with regional and national KCACTF awards and recognition is a testament to the dedication and talent of our students, faculty and staff,” said Stephen Crandall, department head of Art, Theatre and Dance. “The outstanding education and training of our students feeds directly into the outstanding artistic quality of our productions. I’m very proud of these student and faculty accomplishments.”

This was the fourth year in a row that a production from WT advanced to the KCACTF regional competition.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to include “Vintage Hitchcock,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Caucasian Chalk Circle,” “Phaedra” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”