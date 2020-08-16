West Texas A&M University’s Online Nursing Program nationally recognized

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University continues to be nationally recognized, this time their nursing program is seeing the spotlight

WT this year has seen a number of accolades thrown their way. Their online program was ranked among the most affordable and best values in the state.

The University was also ranked among the Top 10 safest campuses in the country and the safest in Texas, the University Police Department was named a Recognized Law Enforcement Agency from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation, and The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at WT was ranked No. 4 in the State of Texas as part of the Top 5 Online MBA Programs for 2020.

Now their online RN to BSN program, which is designed to help nurses go from a registered nurse degree to a bachelor of science in nursing, was placed at #3 in College Choice’s recently released Top 10 list, putting them only behind Ohio State University, and the University of Arkansas.

While the ranking is something to be proud of, Dr, J. Dirk Nelson, the dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at WT believes that the rankings simply reflect the school’s commitment.

“These rankings reflect how committed we are to meeting our students’ educational needs as they work to better their careers. We are proud to offer flexible scheduling and affordable tuition so that nurses can move into leadership positions, secure higher salaries and find other opportunities for career advancement while still working in the field,” said,” said Dr. Nelson.

More from MyHighPlains.com: