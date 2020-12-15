West Texas A&M University students give to local organizations with help of United Way

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University students are doing their part to give to the back for the holidays.

Students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business donated $10,000 of seed money to four local organizations.

Family Support Services Crisis Services received $4,000. The 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle Helpline of the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon received $2,000, Buckner FYI Center also got $2,000, and the Coalition of Health Services-Nurse Family Partnerships received $2,000.

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon have assisted WT with this initiative to try and create a student centered process for giving. The idea is to teach students about making philanthropic decisions that will impact the community.

“Most students do not have substantial funds to donate to the United Way or other agencies,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, Dean of the Engler College of Business. “Some students may have received assistance from an agency and they know what it means to receive a gift from others.

Students were able to meet with the United Way’s Senior Director of community impact, Adam Leathers, via Zoom to discuss their decisions.