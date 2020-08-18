West Texas A&M University professor explains Women’s Suffrage and why we should remember it

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It may seem like a long time but it was not that long ago that women were fighting for their right to vote.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed allowing women to vote.

The struggle for Women’s Suffrage goes back a lot further than 100 years. According to West Texas A&M University History Professor Dr. Marty Kuhlman, it can be traced back to 1848. It was not spoken of publicly until 1948.

As the 1900s arrived and settlers took over the panhandle area history shows that people in the west were more accepting.

According to Dr. Kuhlman, one example of this is an event that took place in 1918 where men in Texas voted to give women the right to cast a ballot.

“In East Texas, the vote went negatively. In South Texas, it went negatively. In the panhandle, however, they voted for this,” Dr. Kuhlman.

Women now have the right to vote and cast their ballot regardless of where they live, rather it be in Texas or the United States.

Dr. Kuhlman said other changes have come for women such as employment, owning property, and gaining a higher education.

He said even the fact that we have a women vice presidential candidate shows how far we have come in what he calls a monumental year.

