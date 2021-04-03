West Texas A&M University holds Jo Meaker Classic & Multi

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Jo Meaker Classic & Multi held at the WTAMU Track & Field Complex featured over 600 student athletes, all of which made for a great track meet.

There were student athletes at the meet from West Texas A&M, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, UC-Colorado Springs and CSU-Pueblo.

See some pictured highlights from the meet below thanks to Sports Director, Clint Brakebill.



























You can see results from the full meet by clicking here.