West Texas A&M University expands Pre-University Program for homeschooled students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is expanding its Pre-University Program to high school students who are being homeschooled this year.

Campus staff said it has been discussed this before but COVID-19 has expedited the idea.

“One of the things that parents and educators share is a concern about how we keep moving our young people forward in their educational path,” Vice President for Strategic Relations Brad Johnson said.

Johnson said this program will help students get a head start on college.

“We just want to make sure that they recognize that they can select from university core courses and can give their students meaningful learning opportunities during this fall and spring year,” Johnson explained.

Opportunities include learning more than 30 college credits before they graduate from high school.

“Pre-university courses are exactly the same courses that a student would be taking in their freshman or sophomore year at West Texas A&M,” Johnson said.

This means students will see the same facility and if they chose to attend on-campus they will be sitting in the same classroom as their peers.

According to Johnson, for those students choosing to stay at home parents should feel safe knowing they are no stranger to virtual learning since they been providing online education for nearly 20 years.

Prospective students and families should call 806-651-3330 or e-mail aprillocke@wtamu.edu with questions or to get started.

