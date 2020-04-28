West Texas A&M University employee tests positive for COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University employee who was on campus last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to students and staff, President Dr. Walter Wender said the employee worked on campus during the week of April 20 and was last on campus Friday, April 24.

Dr. Wendler said the employee was in direct contact with the mail distribution on campus.

Officials at WT told us the employees in the impacted department have been notified and quarantined.

Dr. Wendler said the supervisor from the employee’s area has been informed and will help identify anyone else who may have come into contact with these individuals.

This weekend, WT officials said the employees’ work area, as well as areas they might have used, were thoroughly cleaned.

“I understand that this announcement will cause concern, and I want to assure you that we will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Amarillo Public Health Department, continuing to follow all recommendations. Since the national COVID-19 outbreak began, all buildings and high-volume touchpoints on campus have been and will continue to be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis,” said Dr. Wendler.

