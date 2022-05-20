AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- West Texas A&M University Police announced that they will be partnering with the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) to host an active shooter training session on Friday from 9 am to 12 pm. The event will be held at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 North Western Street.

Officials with the event said attendees will learn the history of active shooter events, civilian response options, and critical medical issues.

Officials said Lieutenant Barbra Ferrara will teach attendees using the Civilian Response to Active Shoot Training (CRASE). The CRASE course teaches the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy of responding to an active attack.