West Texas A&M Homecoming Schedule of Events

West Texas A&M University is holding their homecoming celebration today.

Here is the schedule leading up to the football game:

Homecoming parade, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., 26th Avenue Canyon

Alumni Open House, 9 a.m. – noon, Buffalo Courts Alumni Center

Campus Festival and Marketplace, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lawn on the west side of Old Main

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., PPHM

Men’s Soccer, 1 p.m., The Pitch / WTAMU T&F Complex

Alumni and Young Alumni Tailgates, 1 – 6 p.m., Kimbrough Memorial Stadium Tailgate Area, Alumni Tailgate Deck, and north area

Annual Alumni Tailgate Cook-off Challenge, 3 p.m., Alumni Tailgate Deck and surrounding area

WTAMU Football vs. UT Permian Basin, 6 p.m., Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

You can watch the homecoming parade live on KAMR Local 4 at 10 a.m.