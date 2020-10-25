West Texas A&M Football gets their revenge against Angelo State

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Buffs football lost to Angelo State on September 23 21-10 in San Angelo. On Saturday, WT got their revenge with a 34-27 victory against the Rams.

Watch the video above to see highlights from WT’s win.

