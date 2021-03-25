West Texas A & M University students to have more opportunities in psychological studies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A & M University students will have another opportunity to become Licensed Psychological Associates.

“Which would be of interest to individuals,” said Dr. Mun Yee Kwan, Assistant Professor of Psychology for WTAMU. “Who want to be getting into the field for Clinical Psychology or anyone who is interested in mental health.”

According to Dr. Kwan, the state most recently changed the way LPA’s can practice.

“Prior to this new regulation, they can practice but have to always be under supervision,” Dr. Kwan explained.

But Dr. Kwan says the new 60 hour credit Clinical Psychology track will put students closer to practicing independently under the new state regulation. “They will be able to apply for this license and to be able to practice independently in the state of Texas,” Dr. Kwan said.

Dr. Kwan adds this significant step meets the demand for psychological services in the Panhandle region.

“They will be able to do a psychological assessment and this assessment piece is really missing in our community. We have a lot of individuals who need psychological assessment but we have limited professionals who can provide this kind of service,” she said.

Dr. Kwan also hopes the new program will create more opportunity for more minority physiological professionals in the area.

“I was just asked yesterday about whether or not I can recommend a Spanish speaking therapist and I just couldn’t so it’s very unfortunate that we have so little minority therapists in the area and its our goal to expand that,” Dr. Kwan explained.