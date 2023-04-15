WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today the City of West remembered the 15 fallen Texans who passed from the devastating explosion 10 years ago.

The explosion in 2013 changed the city forever, with immense destruction. Businesses, schools and 150 homes were destroyed.

Rebuilding was essential to the community’s well-being. Organizations like the First Baptist Men helped provide a jumpstart with disaster relief.

The explosion could be felt from 50 miles away and registered as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake.

Pastor John Crowder shares the significance of the anniversary, “Right after this happened, we promised the people represented in this memorial and their families, we promised them we would never forget them. And so it’s important for us to gather every once in a while, and express our gratitude for their sacrifice. at the same time, we honor them best by moving forward and building on the future that they ensured for us.” – Crowder

West Mayor Tommy Muska was presented $100,000 from the Fallen Fire Fighters of America for the upkeep of the memorial and for other fire service needs.

“That was a complete shock. It shows just how awesome those people are. They have been by our side since day one. On helping the families, helping the city, helping everyone.” -Muska

The community of West will never forget the first responders and their sacrifice on that tragic day.