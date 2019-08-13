Wendy’s giving away free spicy nuggets

The fast food chain's famous spicy chicken nuggets are officially back. Here's how you can score some free ones.

(FOX NEWS) – It’s official.

Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back.

The fast-food chain’s iconic nuggets returning to restaurants nationwide Monday.

The menu change comes after years of fans calling for the popular item to make a comeback.

Wendy’s took the spicy nuggets off menus in 2017 citing a lack of customer demand.

Now, the burger chain is celebrating the big return by giving away two million free nuggets.

500,000 customers will win a six-count of nuggets free of charge.

All you have to do is order through DoorDash and enter the code “spicynuggs” at checkout.

The giveaway runs through August 19th or as supplies last.