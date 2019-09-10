Wells Fargo Volunteers to Build Homes for Low Income Families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) will be hosting a volunteer group from local Wells Fargo branches on our newest build site on September 10th and 11th, 2019.

This will be the fourth time Wells Fargo has volunteered their employees’ time through their Team Member Volunteer Program. By giving of their time and donating funds to help build these homes, Wells Fargo is showing a greater investment into our community. They will be volunteering on AHFH’s 114th home build.

This three bedroom, two bath home is being built at 2703 S. Roberts, and is one of the remaining two homes to complete the 25-lot Habitat neighborhood surrounding Glenwood Park.

Through the generosity of donors and volunteers like Wells Fargo, this house will soon become home for the Hel Family.

Taw Naw Hel and Lway Lway have been residents of Amarillo for over seven years. The family is originally from Thailand where they lived in the Mae La refugee camp for sixteen years due to the war going on in Burma. The family has been working toward their goal of homeownership with Amarillo Habitat for Humanity since December 2016, completing 30 educational classes, focusing on financial stewardship, basic maintenance skills and the responsibilities of owning a home. The family has also volunteered over 800 hours at our ReStore and their neighbors’ homes.

“One of Wells Fargo’s primary philanthropic focuses is to create affordable and sustainable housing. In sharing a passion, we were able to forge a natural partnership that accomplishes both of our goals. Fortunately, even beyond the generous financial support, employees of various Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo and Canyon have committed their time to building homes as well. It has been such a pleasure to work alongside people who care about their community and show it through action,” said Alason Moorhead, AHFH Executive Director.