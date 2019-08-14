Wellington man dead after crash in Collingsworth County

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wellington man is dead after a crash in Collingsworth County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon about two miles east of Wellington on SH-203.

According to DPS Troopers, Cameron Swearingen, 46, was driving west on a motorcycle when a vehicle headed east failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic, turning in front of Swearingen.

Troopers said Swearingen tried to avoid running into the vehicle by laying the motorcycle over onto the road and began to slide but was still hit by the vehicle.

Swearingen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS.