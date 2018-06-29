Wellington and Childress Compete in the State 7 on 7 Football Tournament
Begin bracket play on Friday
College Station, TX (KAMR) - Division III Pool Play Scores:
Childress 33
Bremond 26
Childress 20
Sonora 31
Childress 26
Louise 14
Wellington 39
Tenaha 37
Wellington 33
Lovelady 50
Wellington 35
Lexington 14
