Wellington and Childress Compete in the State 7 on 7 Football Tournament

Begin bracket play on Friday

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:08 PM CDT

College Station, TX (KAMR) - Division III Pool Play Scores: 

 

Childress 33

Bremond 26

 

Childress 20

Sonora 31

 

Childress 26

Louise 14

 

Wellington 39

Tenaha 37

 

Wellington 33

Lovelady 50

 

Wellington 35

Lexington 14

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


