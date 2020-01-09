Stay warm with a CVS receipt scarf

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Stay warm this winter with a CVS receipt scarf.

Two Etsy sellers, are printing this season’s latest fashion trend receipt scarves, poking fun at CVS’ insanely long receipts.

The outerwear measures in at just under five feet in an attempt to match the actual length of those long slips of paper from the pharmacy chain.

Printed on the scarf are barcodes, return policies, and of course coupons that cannot actually be redeemed in the store.

This gift is a hit with customers. Many people buying them as a fun joke for friends and family who are loyal CVS shoppers or even employees.

