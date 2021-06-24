Police respond to report of exorcism at Pennsylvania Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Here’s a headline you don’t see often: a reported exorcism at a local home improvement store.
The exorcism in this case was for trees and it took place in Dickson City at the Commerce Boulevard Home Depot. Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.
Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.
