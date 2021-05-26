Mystery Wire – How Marilyn Monroe’s death may be linked to UFO’s

MYSTERY WIRE – The death of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe nearly 60 years ago still generates questions and controversies. Was it an accidental overdose, a suicide, or a murder designed to keep her quiet? One longtime investigator thinks Marilyn may have been silenced to protect the biggest secret of all.
Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has the story.
