Mystery Wire – How Marilyn Monroe’s death may be linked to UFO’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - After a case involving undercover investigation, surveillance, cross-country travel, and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team, four people have been arrested on federal drug charges.

Demarcus Dave Grabert, Grant Leonard Glover, Tremayne Devante Watson, and Ashton Andrew Burns were the subjects of a complaint on May 21, for "Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marihuana."