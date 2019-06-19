Lost & Found: One Ear

(WFLA) Here’s a tale of an unusual “lost and found” item.

Somebody turned in a rubber, prosthetic ear and Florida’s Holmes Beach Police Department would like to find its owner.

You’d think somebody who lost an ear would step up and make a claim. So far, that hasn’t happened.

During Saturday’s “World’s Strongest Man” competition on Manatee Beach, somebody found the ear in the sand.

They turned it into the Holmes Beach Police Department, who kept it for a few days, hoping the owner would hear about it and claim it.

