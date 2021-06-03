‘Among Us’-shaped McDonald’s Chicken McNugget going for nearly $100K on eBay

The eBay seller says the McNugget was discovered inside the McDonald’s BTS Meal, a current offering launched in collaboration with the K-Pop group BTS. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Prospectors from the 1800s would probably be devastated to learn that gold nuggets are worth less than chicken nuggets in 2021.

A single McDonald’s McNugget that appears to resemble a character from the popular video game “Among Us” has become a very hot item on eBay, where bidding has reached nearly $100,000 since the online auction opened on May 28.

The seller, who goes by Polizna on the site, had originally listed the “Among Us”-shaped McNugget at 99 cents.

As Polizna explains in the eBay listing, the “authentic” McNugget was found inside a McDonald’s BTS Meal, a promotional menu option launched in collaboration with K-Pop band BTS. The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, two dipping sauces, and a Coke, although none of the meal’s other components are included with the lot. The McNugget’s condition is also listed as “used.”

Polizna plans to freeze and air-seal the McNugget before shipping it via USPS to the eventual buyer. “This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration,” the seller claims.

The official Twitter account for the “Among Us” multiplayer game, which has skyrocketed in popularity amid the pandemic, had also commented on the auction earlier this month, when bidding had reached over $34,000.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

“There’s a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and I don’t know how to feel about it??? but also?? I want it,” the tweet read.

Xbox, one of the video-gaming brands that supports “Among Us,” responded to the tweet and suggested that the McNugget be sold with Szechuan Sauce, a historically coveted condiment that McDonald’s has only offered in limited runs.

In response, Polizna confirmed that the McNugget would come with Szechuan Sauce at the buyer’s request.

The auction is scheduled to end Friday at 3:06 a.m. EST.