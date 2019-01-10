Weinermobile Visits Amarillo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting Amarillo from the today through the 14th.

Schedule

1-10-19: Walmart Supercenter

9am-2pm

4215 Canyon Dr. Amarillo, TX

1-11-19: Walmart Supercenter

9am- 2pm

3700 E INTERSTATE 40. Amarillo, TX



1-12-19: Walmart Supercenter

9am- 2pm

4610 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX

BONUS/ FUN EVENT 4:30-5:30 The Big Texan

After 5:30 my partner and I will be attempting the 72 oz challenge.

1-13-19: Walmart Supercenter

9am-2pm

5730 W AMARILLO BLVD, Amarillo, TX