Weinermobile Visits Amarillo
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting Amarillo from the today through the 14th.
Schedule
1-10-19: Walmart Supercenter
9am-2pm
4215 Canyon Dr. Amarillo, TX
1-11-19: Walmart Supercenter
9am- 2pm
3700 E INTERSTATE 40. Amarillo, TX
1-12-19: Walmart Supercenter
9am- 2pm
4610 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX
BONUS/ FUN EVENT 4:30-5:30 The Big Texan
After 5:30 my partner and I will be attempting the 72 oz challenge.
1-13-19: Walmart Supercenter
9am-2pm
5730 W AMARILLO BLVD, Amarillo, TX
