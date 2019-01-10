News

Weinermobile Visits Amarillo

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 12:22 PM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 12:22 PM CST

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting Amarillo from the today through the 14th. 

Schedule 
1-10-19: Walmart Supercenter
                9am-2pm
                4215 Canyon Dr. Amarillo, TX

1-11-19:  Walmart Supercenter
                9am- 2pm 
                3700 E INTERSTATE 40. Amarillo, TX 
                
1-12-19: Walmart Supercenter 
                9am- 2pm
                4610 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX

                BONUS/ FUN EVENT 4:30-5:30 The Big Texan 
                After 5:30 my partner and I will be attempting the 72 oz challenge. 

1-13-19: Walmart Supercenter 
                9am-2pm
                5730 W AMARILLO BLVD, Amarillo, TX

 

