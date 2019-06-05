Weight loss and brain supplements can cause miscarriages

The Food and Drug Administration sounding new alarms warning a common ingredient in weight loss and brain supplement pills may cause miscarriages.

Scientists studying the drug vinpocetine say it leads to decreased baby weight and higher risks of miscarriages in pregnant animals.

The FDA calling these findings concerning saying “products containing vinpocetine are widely available for use by women of childbearing age.”

Vinpocetine is a man-made chemical marketed as a way to enhance memory and increase energy.

Health officials now warning pregnant women or those who could become pregnant not to take it.

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have already banned pills made with vinpocetine.