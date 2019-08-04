Weekly lane closure report for week of August 4

Here is the weekly lane closure report from the Texas Department of Transportation on August 4:
- The Hike and Bike Trail at SL 335 (N. Soncy) and SW 9th Avenue is closed about 100′ north of the intersection, and will close to the south, as utilities are relocated in advance of the next phase of Loop construction. The trail should reopen in October.
- Wednesday, Aug. 7, the I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound direct connect will close after 6 p.m. along with the left and right lanes of I-27 southbound so crews can install large, overhead signs. There will also be a rolling lane closure in the center lane that will be led by a pilot car. Please drive with caution.
- Resurfacing of the southeast quadrant of SL 335 from Washington Street to I-40 will continue in sections in both directions with one lane of traffic led by a pilot car for traffic control. Expect delays.
- I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road) Bridge Reconstruction.
- Monday, Aug. 5 – The westbound main lane of SL 335 will be directed into one-lane traffic on the right lane, just east of the Bell Street bridge.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Westbound SL 335 main lane traffic will be directed into one-lane traffic on the left lane, just east of the Bell Street bridge.