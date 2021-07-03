Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone!

This morning and as we begin the Fourth of July weekend, we can expect a muggy start with lows in the 60’s across the viewing area. Winds will be coming in from the southeast at about 10 mph. With chances of isolated storms for your Saturday, highs will reach the low to mid 80’s. Although thunderstorms are possible this weekend, it could affect some holiday activities, but not all. For you Sunday, July 4th, thunderstorms will most likely occur across the viewing area during the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for some severe storms and this could include large hail and damaging winds. For your Sunday, we will see temperatures slightly warmer than as of Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80’s. 

