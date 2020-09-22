Week 4 Player of the Week: Jay Defoor, Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The hard-working Quarterback out of Canyon, Jay Defoor, has been named Week 4’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week after his performance against the Borger Bulldogs this last week.

The Senior out of Canyon dismantled the Bulldogs this last Friday. Defoor completed 22-of-31 passes for 248 yards and racked up 5 touchdowns along the way to a 40-3 Eagles victory.

Watch the video above to get an in-depth look at the Senior quarterback who does not seem to have a selfish bone in his body.

