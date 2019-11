AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State Rep. Poncho Nevarez, D-Eagle Pass, was caught on surveillance footage in early September dropping a white envelope with cocaine inside, according to an affidavit filed in Travis County.

The affidavit for a search warrant to collect Nevarez’s DNA, filed in late October, says an officer from the Texas Department of Public Safety was called for help by DPS Texas Highway Patrol regarding a substance that was found by a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) employee. It states earlier on Sept. 6, four small clear plastic baggies “containing a white powder-like substance” were found inside a sealed envelope outside the entrance of the TxDOT Flight Services in Austin.