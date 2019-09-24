Website ranks Amarillo 7th ‘Best Minor League Baseball Towns’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – SmartAsset, a banking website, has ranked Amarillo 7th best out of 256 minor league baseball cities.

The website found the best towns for minor league baseball by analyzing nine different factors. The metrics used (one related to the game-day experience and the other related to the quality of life in the city) make the final ranking.

Five teams from Texas (Round Rock, San Antonio, Frisco, El Paso, and Amarillo) all made the list.

The website wrote about Amarillo:

The final Texas city in the top 10, and ranking seventh overall, is Amarillo, home of the Sod Poodles, a Double-A team affiliated with the San Diego Padres. The team has a 90% attendance rate, 10th-highest of the cities we analyzed. The median income after housing costs is $40,962, a top-35 rate. SmartAsset.com

The Amarillo Sod Poodles captured their first-ever Texas League Championship in their inaugural season.