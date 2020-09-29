‘Weakest Link’ reboot to premiere before presidential debate

(NBC) — Jane Lynch has made a career out of playing prickly characters. She won a golden globe for her role as Sue Sylvester on the hit show “Glee.” In 2019, she won an Emmy for playing a rival comic on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Now she’s taking bits of those characters to a classic game show coming to NBC.

Jane Lynch may be best known for her portrayal of the intimidating coach on the show “Glee.”

Since that show ended, she has been the friendly and welcoming host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night.” But now she gets to combine her gameshow warmth with the ice-cold insults of her most notorious character.

“I have come up with somewhat of a persona for hosting this show, and she’s a little in between the nice me and Sue Sylvester from ‘Glee,’” said Lynch.

The woman who set the standard for in-your-face insults was original host Anne Robinson. She did the British and American versions of the show, nearly 20 years ago establishing herself as the queen of mean.

“She’s got her way of doing it and I have my way of doing it, but definitely I was inspired,” explained Lynch. “She just, she went there. Sometimes I would be watching going (gasp!).”

Players on the reboot seem to notice the difference in tone.

“I feel that Jane adds to the show another level of humor that we didn’t see in the original version,” said contestant Jay Washington.

“It’s not as demeaning,” added contestant Brandon Reese. “It’s bouncy, it’s sarcastic.”

The rules of the game have not changed. Contestants try to complete a string of correct answers, and at the end of each round, one gets voted off. Easy, right?

“The questions are totally random and obscure,” stated contestant Tiffany Wright.

“What is this fruit on a plate?” contestant Danny Roque relayed as an example.

“Other people can vote you off even though you did nothing wrong,” added contestant Reanna Cruz.

The only thing audiences can do wrong is to not watch the all-new “Weakest Link.”

Jane Lynch also said they are taking a ton of COVID precautions. She said she didn’t even meet the contestants or crew until they all got onstage and unmasked!

Watch the “Weakest Link” tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m. followed by the NBC News special “Presidential Debate #1” at 9 p.m.