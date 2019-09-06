We talk with the Amarillo Angels about Popcast Live with Big Boo Show

The Popcast & Big Boo Show to benefit Amarillo Angels

The Popcast with Knox McCoy and Jamie B. Golden will be joined by the Big Boo cast with Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson to host a hilarious live show event on Sept. 14th at the Alumni Banquet Facility on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX.

What is a live show? Just imagine four super cool, talented, nationally renowned and hysterically funny friends coming together to hang out and visit for a couple of hours and they invite you to join them. These four great friends are rarely found on the same stage. Between them, they host three podcasts with millions of downloads, thousands of followers on social media, have published 11 books (with more on the way), one is a New York Times bestselling author, and one an expert in skincare and make-up. Throw in a live setting and no filter and it promises to be the most fun fundraiser you have ever attended.

The live show will provide a delightful evening educating you on things that entertain do not matter for a cause that really matters. All proceeds will benefit the Amarillo Angels as they support local children and families in the foster care system. For this event, our special guests’ topic for the evening will be centered around families.

Doors will open at 6:15 pm. for general admission ticket holders.

Tickets are available at bit.Ly/popcastlive. This show is recommended for ages 16+.