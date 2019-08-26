We talk about the upcoming Goodnight Under the Stars event

Gary Conway from the Charles Goodnight Museum and Historical Center stops by our studio to talk about the 5th annual Goodnight Under the Stars fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be at the home of Charles Goodnight on August 31st at 5 pm.

4989 CR 25, Goodnight, Tx

(12 miles east of Claude on State Highway 287)

They will have tastings of local wines under the stars, tours of the Goodnight Home, local artisans creating artwork live and on-site, a rib-eye steak dinner, and a performance from Jody Nix.

Tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table.