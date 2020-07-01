Ways to help your pets during the 4th of July weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the fourth of July just around the corner, many people are trying to figure out ways to keep their pet calm with fireworks being set off.

Veterinarian Dr. Tiffany Olsen said there are a few things you can do at home.

“Let them go off by themselves maybe they want to go under the bed or in the closet, or something. When they’re in this fear state of mind that’s an emotion not a behavior and you can’t change their emotion but you can reduce the reaction,” Dr. Olsen said.

A few suggestions were making a den, playing relaxing music, and even talking to your vet about what available before the fourth.

“This dog appeasing pheromone can be found in the form of a collar, a diffuser, or a spray that you can use to help ease the anxiety,” Dr. Olsen stated.

Dr. Olsen said the need to run away from the sound often comes from anxiety.

“Anxiety means they’re anticipating that something bad is going to happen and if we will intervene when the behaviors start then we see they are less severe,” Dr. Olsen explained.

One local dog trainer said he has already gotten calls about people unsure of how to deal with their pets fear.

“Every year we get the phone calls “Hey how do I do this? ” “What do I do ?, ” Joseph Siebrasse, the owner of Proven K9 Training, stated.

One recommendation is to keep your dog crated and do not reward the behavior.

“Our dogs start freaking out and we start saying oh you’re ok and we’re petting we’re touching and when we do that we’re rewarding the action that you’re doing. so we end up with a dog that says I’m supposed to be super nervous and we actually created that problem ourselves,” Siebrasse, explained.

For a few dogs veterinary assistance may be the best choice.

“A dog that is going through a glass window because they’re afraid is not using reason and that’s a dog that needs veterinarian intervention and then later behavior modification,” Dr. Olsen said.

