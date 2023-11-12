PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that for more than 50 years, Wayland has supported the armed forces through educational services to earn four-year and advanced degrees while on active duty. The university also helps those deployed abroad by offering online classes.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with these brave men and women who serve now as well as those who have gone before them,” the university said. “We say thank you for your service, and may God bless you.”

WBU officials stated the university began offering courses to military personnel at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls in 1972. Two years later, the university opened its first on-site external campus at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Wayland also stated that it offers numerous military education programs across the western half of the United States, many of which continue to be located on-site at U.S. military bases where heroes serve.

“Whether based in Texas, Alaska, Hawaii, or any number of other locations, Wayland stands ready to serve those who bravely serve this nation,” the university said. “Our goal has always been to help veterans excel in their educational and career goals. We consider this our reasonable service to those who serve.”

WBU officials further said that Wayland’s admissions and financial office staff are trained to help veterans navigate the application process, as well as help military personnel set up courses, determine the best funding sources, and plan how a military education program can fit with a military schedule.

“We serve those who serve,” the university said. “As we celebrate Veterans Day, we pledge our continuing support for the U.S. military and salute the veteran students we have been privileged to serve through the years.”