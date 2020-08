STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Emergency crews responded to calls for a water rescue in Stroudsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Stroud Area Police tell Eyewitness News three individuals were rescued from the water. They believe homeless people living in a tent along the river were swept away by the water just after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Park Avenue bridge was closed to traffic.