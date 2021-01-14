Water main repair to cause temporary shutoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said water service near the area of West Amarillo Boulevard and Soncy Road will be temporarily shut off beginning at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 14, to allow repair to a nearby water main.
According to the city, the water was damaged when a fiber optics company hit a concrete steel cylinder water main around 2001 S. Soncy Rd.
The City of Amarillo Utilities Department will continue water service until 5 p.m. today to allow
the medical businesses in the area to finish work for the day.
According to the city, the repair to the water main will aim to proceed in a timely manner and be completed as soon as possible. The COA Utilities Department is individually notifying each business.
The city list the impacted addresses:
- 8207 to 8301 W. Amarillo Blvd.
- 8815 to 8975 W. Amarillo Blvd.
- 2000 and 2001 N. Soncy.
- 1 Care Circle to 25 Care Circle.
