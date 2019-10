CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a water main break in Canadian on Saturday, October 26.

According to the HCSO’s Facebook page, the leak happened on 5th and Cheyenne.

The sheriff’s office reports there will be low water pressure due to the leak, but says no boil water notice has been issued yet.

Water leak at 5th and Cheyenne. There will low water pressure in town. No confirmation on boil notice. Hopefully not but we will let you know. Stay tuned to us or the Canadian Record. Posted by Hemphill County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 26, 2019

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.