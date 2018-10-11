Water Main Break at 34th and Bell Repaired, Officials say

UPDATE 4:27 P.M.:

City crews have repaired the damage to the water main.

Officials said the city anticipates having water service in operation by 5 p.m. today.

We are told five businesses and 10 residents were impacted.

Traffic is reduced to two lanes but is open in both directions – east and west.

Once repairs are fully complete, city crews will backfill the hole. The street department will conduct repairs for paving, which will take three to four days.

ORIGINAL:

City crews are on site at a major water main break at 34th and Bell St.

Initial reports are that a contractor working in the right-of-way hit the water line.

Field crews are reporting that three of the five traffic lanes at the location are washed out, leaving two traffic lanes passable.

We will have more information as it becomes available.