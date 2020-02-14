Water and waste system approved for financial assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, The Texas Development and Water Board approved financial assistance just under $45 million for water and wastewater system projects around the state.
Out of the $45 million, about $8 million was approved for rural projects.
$29.5 million will go to an advanced metering infrastructure project in Amarillo.
About $3.4 million will be going towards improvements to Cottle County’s water system.
Just under $800,000 is going to Gray County, for their improvements.
Just under $1.5 million will go towards Briscoe County’s water system improvements.
