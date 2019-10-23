Watching movies in theaters is better than at home

(FOX NEWS) — Watching a movie in the theaters may make you like the movie better.
Showcase cinemas says they’ve completed a first of its kind biometrics study that measured moviegoers neurological response to watching a movie in theaters compared to at home.
Sensors measured heart rate and skin conductance.
Those who watched in theaters, had 252 times the amount of neurological excitement compared to at-home viewers.
They say 90 percent of theater watchers rated the overall movie experience as excellent or very good compared to 55 percent who watched at home.