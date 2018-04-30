WATCH: Retiring Florida officer gets choked-up during final sign off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida police officer breaks down in tears as he signs off for retirement.

Officer Andre Jenkins retired from the Sarasota Police Department after protecting and serving the community for three decades.

During his final patrol shift Saturday, Jenkins delivered an emotional sign off on the radio.

“This will be my last transmission on the radio. I had plenty of good times, and a lot of good memories over my career, and I appreciate it. I’ll cherish them for the rest of my life. I wish you all well, and a safe tour of duty. This is 616 Officer Andre Leroy Jenkins Jr. ID 1000. 10-7,” Jenkins said.

Various officers on the other end of the radio responded with congrats, wishes of good luck and saluting honor.