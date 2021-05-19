Mayor Morris and City of Clovis hold 2021 State of the City Address

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Mayor Mike Morris will be giving a State of the City address at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library, located at 701 N Main Street.

The City said the purpose of the address is to inform the public regarding the accomplishments and activities of the City of Clovis in 2020. The public is invited to the State of the City address in a limited capacity.